Help support the Salvation Army's annual toy drive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Salvation Army is on a mission to collect 40,000 toys by next Saturday. Can you help?

They'd like to round up all those toys so they can hand them out to more than 14,000 local kids in need of some holiday cheer.

The Salvation Army is inviting San Diegans to host an Angel Tree at work or at your gym for others to bring and donate toys. Massage Envy is a great example of what coming together can do -- the company has put Angel Trees at every one of its San Diego County locations and has collected a truckload of toys so far.

To help take some of the guesswork out, the Salvation Army has a wishlist online to help you pick out the perfect gift. It has even partnered with Amazon so you can donate to the toy drive while you're doing all your other online shopping.

You can find more information on their website and find the Salvation Army location nearest you. Salvation Army locations also accept drop-off donations.