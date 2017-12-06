Help support the Salvation Army's annual toy drive

A University of San Diego alumna is among several women gracing the cover of Time magazine's "Person of the Year" issue, released Wednesday, as "The Silence Breakers" who spoke out about sexual violence and helped spark a worldwide movement to hold abusers accountable.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you love your job? Is it the best place to work at? According to Glassdoor's list of best places to work in 2018, Facebook came in at number one. The rankings are based on current and former workers. Top 10 Best Places to Work in 2018: Facebook Brain & Company Boston Consulting Group In-N-Out Burger Google lululemon HubSpot World Wide Technology St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Ultimate Sof...
A four-legged prowler, on the loose in the North County, is raising concerns among residents unsure of what to do when wildlife gets too close for comfort.
Cake, I Love You - that is how we feel at News 8, but it is also the title of Jill O'Connor's new book.
Cal Fire is investigating a large plume of smoke rising into the sky East of Otay Mesa. Check back for updates on this developing story.
Approximately 4,000 Santas will take over Pacific Beach for the 5th Annual San Diego Santa Run on Saturday.
The wife of former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock deserves to be compensated for injuries sustained when she tripped on a dangerous sidewalk in Pacific Beach, causing one of her breast implants to rupture, her attorney said Tuesday
This time of year it is common to see toy, clothing and food drives. This year, there is another item in demand - pet food.
Calling all science lovers: If you're in 7th to 12th grade, get ready for the Greater San Diego Science and Engineering Fair.