A pair of earthquakes hit Julian and Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pair of earthquakes centered in the East County highlands shook the San Diego area in quick succession late Wednesday afternoon.

A 4.2-magnitude temblor occurred at 4:33 p.m., followed five minutes later by a quake measuring 3.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Both were centered in the area of the San Felipe Hills, eight or so miles northeast of Julian.

At least one of the temblors was felt by people as far away as downtown San Diego.

There were no reports of structural damage or injuries.

Kerri Uglik, a clerk at the Julian Cider Mill on Main Street in the tourist-friendly mountain hamlet, said the seismic activity nudged a small jar of mustard off a shelf there but otherwise caused no disturbances at the shop.

Uglik said she only felt one quake, which she described as somewhat more forceful than the usual "rolling" temblors that sometimes jostle her workplace.

"This was more of a jolt," she said.

