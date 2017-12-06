Christopher Meloni & Matthew Broderick Aren't Ready for Christma - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Christopher Meloni & Matthew Broderick Aren't Ready for Christmas

Posted: Updated:

James asks his guests about the upcoming Christmas holiday and learns Christopher Meloni isn't very good at buying gifts, even when it's easy, and Matthew Broderick gets the most gifting mileage when it comes to the note with the gift.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Christopher Meloni & Matthew Broderick Aren't Ready for Christmas

    Christopher Meloni & Matthew Broderick Aren't Ready for Christmas

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 9:56 PM EST2017-12-07 02:56:47 GMT

    James asks his guests about the upcoming Christmas holiday and learns Christopher Meloni isn't very good at buying gifts, even when it's easy, and Matthew Broderick gets the most gifting mileage when it comes to the note with the gift. 

     

    James asks his guests about the upcoming Christmas holiday and learns Christopher Meloni isn't very good at buying gifts, even when it's easy, and Matthew Broderick gets the most gifting mileage when it comes to the note with the gift. 

     

  • Bryan Cranston is The Elf on the Shelf

    Bryan Cranston is The Elf on the Shelf

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 10:09 PM EST2017-12-06 03:09:47 GMT

    When Bryan Cranston sends James a custom Elf of the Shelf for the holidays, the elf's omnipresence intended to keep James honest instead drives him crazy and desperate to eliminate the elf from his life.

     

    When Bryan Cranston sends James a custom Elf of the Shelf for the holidays, the elf's omnipresence intended to keep James honest instead drives him crazy and desperate to eliminate the elf from his life.

     

  • Bryan Cranston: Wanted For Murder

    Bryan Cranston: Wanted For Murder

    Monday, December 4 2017 1:30 PM EST2017-12-04 18:30:15 GMT

    Bryan Cranston talks about riding his motorcycle across the country in his early 20s and how a misunderstanding led to him being a murder suspect. 

     

    Bryan Cranston talks about riding his motorcycle across the country in his early 20s and how a misunderstanding led to him being a murder suspect. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.