Homeless kids get to enjoy the holidays in style

A man who smuggled a Bengal tiger cub into California from Mexico has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Eighteen-year-old Luis Valencia of Perris entered the plea on Tuesday in San Diego.
If you're searching for the fountain of youth - a great grandmother in the South Bay is willing to show you her secret to success in Wednesday's Zevely Zone.
Cake, I Love You - that is how we feel at News 8, but it is also the title of Jill O'Connor's new book.
The holidays can be a tough time of year for our homeless population, especially the children who don't have much. But on Wednesday, 80 children living at Father Joe's Villages were given a well-deserved holiday party - and they arrived in style.
A pair of earthquakes centered in the East County highlands shook the San Diego area in quick succession late Wednesday afternoon.
A jury Wednesday awarded nearly $85,000 to the wife of former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock in a lawsuit she filed against the city after she tripped and fell on a dangerous sidewalk in Pacific Beach, causing a rupture in one of her breast implants.
The San Diego Convention Center Wednesday reported a $1.1 billion economic impact on the region during the fiscal year that ended June 30, about the same as the previous fiscal year.
A large plume of smoke from a fire burning in Mexico was visible in several parts of San Diego County as of Wednesday.
San Diego County has the fourth largest population of homeless people in the United States, according to a government report released Wednesday.
A University of San Diego alumna is among several women gracing the cover of Time magazine's "Person of the Year" issue, released Wednesday, as "The Silence Breakers" who spoke out about sexual violence and helped spark a worldwide movement to hold abusers accountable.