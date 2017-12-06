Homeless kids get to enjoy the holidays in style

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The holidays can be a tough time of year for our homeless population, especially the children who don't have much.

But on Wednesday, 80 children living at Father Joe's Villages were given a well-deserved holiday party - and they arrived in style.

A roaring crowd gathered to help send off the children who were headed to see Santa Claus via sleigh rides in the form of fancy limousines.

Theresa Taylor's two daughters had been looking forward to the magical night.

"I know my girls will get to enjoy it, and come back with tales and stories and what they got to experience and that's pretty nice," said Taylor. "They get to see Santa, have an event that's about them so it's neat, pretty exciting"

It was a full-circle moment for limo driver Mike Rodgers whose son went to the party a few years ago when he was staying at Father Joe's.

"It makes me feel really good to do this for the kids, a nice warm fuzzy feeling inside," said Rodgers.

The party was complete with a DJ and thousands of dollars' worth of toys donated by area Harley Davidson groups that also escorted the kids to the party.