'Bohemian Rhapsody' Finds Bryan Singer's Replacement in 'Eddie the Eagle' Director Dexter Fletcher

Go Behind the Scenes of 'Frozen' Broadway Cast's First Major Photo Shoot (Exclusive)

The Rocky Mountains made for the picture perfect background as Vanity Faircaptured the stars of Broadway-bound’s Frozenin their first photo shoot for a media outlet -- and ET has an exclusive look behind the scenes.



