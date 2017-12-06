'Chicago P.D.' Star Patrick Flueger Breaks Down Ruzek's Fate in - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Chicago P.D.' Star Patrick Flueger Breaks Down Ruzek's Fate in Fall Finale (Exclusive)

Updated: Dec 6, 2017 8:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.