SDSU group shows its support for SoccerCity plan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The backers of the SoccerCity project are hoping a new group of supporters can give their plan a much-needed boost.

They're trying to win over voters at San Diego State, which has come out with its own plan for redeveloping the SDCCU stadium site.

A group of SDSU students that say they want their voices heard in the fight for the Mission Valley land are calling themselves Aztecs for SoccerCity.

"I want my voice to be heard and I think a lot of students do too," said Nick Merritt. "When it comes down to it, a lot of students don't have the facts."

The group has thrown their support behind the state-of-the-art entertainment and soccer district, which they hope will eventually attract a Major League Soccer team.

Helping sway other students is U.S. soccer legend and SoccerCity investor Landon Donovan.

"This basically is our fan base," said Donovan. "This is young millennial, smart, educated people who want soccer in this town."

In order for that dream to become a reality, the plan would have to defeat an opposing idea backed by their own school, SDSU.

"SoccerCity, we believe, has the best intentions for students," said Merritt. "They have our priorities on mind and really it's the best option."

The SDSU plan for the Mission Valley stadium land is still trying to gather more signatures in order to be on the ballot as well.

It features a design to use the area for research and academic growth, as well as a plan for the stadium.

