SDSU group shows its support for SoccerCity plan

As several large wildfires tore through parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties Wednesday, San Diego County remained under a red flag wildfire warning prompted by strong Santa Ana winds and near- negligible humidity levels, with the National Weather Service predicting wind gusts approaching 90 mph will continue into Thursday.
The backers of the SoccerCity project are hoping a new group of supporters can give their plan a much-needed boost.
A man who smuggled a Bengal tiger cub into California from Mexico has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Eighteen-year-old Luis Valencia of Perris entered the plea on Tuesday in San Diego.
If you're searching for the fountain of youth - a great grandmother in the South Bay is willing to show you her secret to success in Wednesday's Zevely Zone.
Cake, I Love You - that is how we feel at News 8, but it is also the title of Jill O'Connor's new book.
The holidays can be a tough time of year for our homeless population, especially the children who don't have much. But on Wednesday, 80 children living at Father Joe's Villages were given a well-deserved holiday party - and they arrived in style.
A jury Wednesday awarded nearly $85,000 to the wife of former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock in a lawsuit she filed against the city after she tripped and fell on a dangerous sidewalk in Pacific Beach, causing a rupture in one of her breast implants.
The San Diego Convention Center Wednesday reported a $1.1 billion economic impact on the region during the fiscal year that ended June 30, about the same as the previous fiscal year.