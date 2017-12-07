Parking limits considered at popular spots in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Time may soon be up for unlimited parking at some of Ocean Beach's most popular attractions.
The city is considering whether to put time restrictions on spaces at the Ocean Beach Pier and Dog Beach.
"This is Ocean Beach and I say no restricted beach parking in Ocean Beach today, no restricted parking in Ocean Beach tomorrow and no restricted Ocean Beach parking forever," said OB Planning Board member Craig Klein.
Councilmember Lorie Zapf's office is also considering the restrictions.
"We want to encourage people to get to the beach [and] encourage more circulation of folks who go to the beach and businesses" said a representative from Zapf's office Conrad Wear.
During the OB Planning Board meeting there were people who spoke in support of parking limits to help turnover.
"If you are going surfing you can surf for two hours and be done. If you are going to the beach you can go for four hours and be done," said John Ambert, OB Planning Board chairman. "I think moving cars will activate businesses and create more economic revenue,"
Others spoke in opposition to a proposal to implement 4-hour parking limit at the pier and Dog Beach.
Some residents worried that would move all-day parking to neighborhoods and in front of homes.
Zapf's representative Conrad Wear says a 2010 Coastal Commission study found the average car parked in front of Wonderland – a pub in OB - is about four hours.
"The Coastal Commission has ruled that 4-hour parking is the least amount of time needed to visit the beach in coastal resources," said Wear.
Currently, you can park in the lots for free and for as long as you would like, except overnight from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. to discourage camping in cars or RVs which is illegal.
"You see so many people camping there," said OB Planning Board member Dan Dennison.
Nothing was finalized or put into motion yet, but the OB Planning chair says parking issues need to be put in drive.
"This community needs to take a hard look at parking issues," said Ambert.
Parking lot parking time limits in #OceanBeach @ the Pier & Dog Beach? Who is supporting and opposing the proposal explored by councilmember @LorieZapf @news8 @ 10 pic.twitter.com/knPmOV5dAA— Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) December 7, 2017
