Pro Football Hall of Fame, Terrell Davis honor inductee's alma mater

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Before he was a star at the University of Georgia, a 2-time Superbowl champion with the Denver Broncos, an NFL MVP or a 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Terrell Davis was cracking helmets as a Lincoln High School Hornet in Lincoln Park.

Davis grew up following the path laid by another local gridiron great, Marcus Allen, and helped fortify the trail to the NFL for many local stars that came after him, like Rashaan Salaam, Ricky Williams and Reggie Bush.

On Thursday, Davis was invited back to his high school alma mater to return the congratulations back to the school that helped launch his football career.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Ford Motor Company launched the Hometown Hall of Famer campaign to honor the hometown roots of players bestowed with the game's highest honor. By accepting Davis' presentation of the Hometown Hall of Fame plaque, Lincoln High became the 118th Official School of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Following the dedication ceremony, a gold jacket-clad Davis joined News 8's Dan Cohen to talk about the honor as well as the ups and downs along his journey from Valencia Park Pee Wee football to having his bronze bust in Canton.