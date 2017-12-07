Odor forces evacuations at Kaiser medical office in Rancho San D - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Odor forces evacuations at Kaiser medical office in Rancho San Diego

RANCHO SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Multiple patients were transported to a local hospital after complaining of a headache and nausea resulting from a foul odor at a Kaiser Permanente medical office in Rancho San Diego.

At least seven patients were taken to an area hospital and at least 10 more were treated at the office on 3875 Avocado Road after the odor was reported at around 8:30 a.m. Other staff members and visitors at the building were evacuated.

Heartland Fire Department firefighters and San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies were at the scene.

There is no word on the cause of the odor at this time.

