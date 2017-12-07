SDG&E turns off power in several communities due to high winds

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An extreme weather event with high winds and dry conditions is underway in select areas of San Diego County.



SDG&E Wind Power Outage areas appear to be in parts of Lakeside, Alpine, Julian, Pine Hills, Santa Ysabel, Stallion Oaks and Ramona.



To maintain public safety, SDG&E has begun turning off power to customers in several communities. Current conditions indicate that power may remain out for several days before it can be safely restored.



The restoration estimates listed on the map may change due to weather and inspection of conditions, according to SDG&E officials.



SDG&E says if your power is out, be sure you have adequate emergency supplies on hand for an extended period of time.

Check here for the most current information on expected restoration times.