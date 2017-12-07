SDG&E turns off power in several communities due to high winds

An extreme weather event with high winds and dry conditions is underway in select areas of San Diego County.
Before he was a star at the University of Georgia, a 2-time Superbowl champion with the Denver Broncos, an NFL MVP or a 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Terrell Davis was cracking helmets as a Lincoln High School Hornet in Lincoln Park.
Multiple patients were transported to a local hospital after complaining of a headache and nausea resulting from a foul odor at a Kaiser Permanente medical office in Rancho San Diego.
A plan to demolish their home has residents of an affordable housing complex in the North County up in arms.
A wreath-laying ceremony will be held Thursday aboard the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum in San Diego to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
With San Diego County under a red flag wildfire warning Thursday due to extreme Santa Ana winds, a small vegetation fire erupted in San Diego just south of Interstate 8 and Hotel Circle South.
Firefighting agencies across San Diego County were on high alert Thursday as the Santa Ana winds driving four major wildfires in Southern California were expected to gain strength, with gusts stronger than 80 mph, and create extreme fire danger.
A fourth earthquake in less than 12 hours centered in the East County highlands shook the San Diego area early Thursday morning.
The backers of the SoccerCity project are hoping a new group of supporters can give their plan a much-needed boost.