Gingerbread house making for adults? Say no more

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - No longer is making and decorating a festive gingerbread house a holiday tradition just for kids.

If you're looking for an adult environment to build, and eat, your dream graham cracker winter abode, look no further than Queenstown Public House's 3rd annual Gingerbread House Decorating Party next Wednesday, December 13.

In exchange for a new, unwrapped toy gift for San Diego's Monarch School, Queenstown will grant you entrance to its Kid at Heart Gingerbread Contest and will give you a kit to get you started. The contest runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and the winner will get a free reservation for 2 at the fun New Zealand-themed restaurant and brewhouse on Columbus Street in Downtown.

Find more information on Queenstown's Facebook page.