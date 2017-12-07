Lilac Fire burns 4,100 acres, 50% contained, some evacuations orders lifted

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream
Stats last updated: Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Acres burned: 4,100
Containment: 50 percent
County: San Diego
Location: Interstate 15 and State Route 76 connector: Moving West towards Oceanside and Camp Pendleton
Start date: December 7, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
Structures Destroyed: 182
Structures Damaged: 23
Structures Threatened: 1,500
Mandatory Evacuations: Some Residents Allowed to Return Home in Vista, Fallbrook and Oceanside
Mandatory Evacuations in the area of W. Lilac Rd. & Sullivan Middle School., South of Burma Rd., East of Wilshire, North of N. River Rd., West of S. Mission Ave., South of Reche Rd., West of I-15 Freeway, East of Green Canyon Rd. & S. Mission Rd., North of Hwy 76.
Evacuation Warnings:
Cal Fire this evening downgraded evacuation orders to voluntary evacuation warnings in the following areas:
-- North of Pala Road, south of Reche Road, west of I-15 and east of Green Canyon Road and S. Mission Road, north of SR-76
-- West of Wilshire Road to North River Road;
-- South of North River Road from Wilshire to Holly Lane;
-- South of Holly Lane from North River Road to Mission Road;
-- South of Little Gopher Canyon Road to Sagewood Road;
-- South of Dentro De Lomas at Nors Ranch Road;
-- Via Maria Elena south of Camino Del Rey
-- Camino Del Rey South of Bobritt Lane
-- Aquaduct Road south of Via Ulner
-- North of Tumbleweed Lane between Sleeping Indian Road and Olive Hill Road
-- South Mission north of Hellers Bend
-- Sunset Grove Road north of Via Encinos
-- Alta Vista Drive north of Palomar Drive
-- Linda Vista Drive north of La Canada Road
-- Knottwood Way north of Flowerwood Lane
-- Gird Road north of Mary Lewis Drive
-- Sage Road north of Brodea Lane
Evacuations Centers: Visit SDIC Red Cross for the most current information on Evacuation Shelters.
You can call the County Animal Services emergency line at (619) 236-2341 and find information on their website.
Animal Services is urging evacuees not to cut their livestock loose as it poses a danger to emergency responders.
Small-pet friendly shelters have been opened at:
- Palomar College at 1140 W. Mission Road in San Marcos
Large animals and livestock can be taken to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Lilac Fire Incident Information Website
Road closures: The California Highway Patrol closed down state Route 76 from Inerstate 15 to East Vista Way
Old Hwy 395 between W. Lilac Rd. & Hwy 76 in both directions
School Closures: Closure information for San Diego County schools
Twitter Hashtags: #LilacFire
Community Info: Cal Fire is hosting a community meeting regarding the Lilac Fire on Saturday, December 9 at the Fallbrook Community Center at 341 Heald Lane in Fallbrook.
Chopper 8 over Rancho Monserate Country Club - a mobile home park in Fallbrook
Red Cross Wildfire Safety Check List
[Video by viewer Ismael Luna taken from a gas station near the 76 and I-15 connector]
[Interstate 15 and State Route 76 connector in Pala Mesa.]
