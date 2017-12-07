LIVE STREAM: Lilac Fire sparks near I-15, SR-76 connector: Evacuations in place

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream

Stats last updated: Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 2:45 p.m.

Acres burned: 1,000

Containment: 0 percent

County: San Diego

Location: Interstate 15 and State Route 76 connector

Start date: December 7, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Mandatory Evacuations: Areas south of State Route 76 and north of West Lilac Road.

Bonsall Elementary School, Sullivan Middle School, Bonsall High School (Evacuated students from all three schools have been taken to Fallbrook High School), Rancho Monserate Country Club, West Lilac Road.

Evacuation centers have been set up at Fallbrook High School, Pechanga and Pala Casinos.

Evacuees with pets and livestock can take their animals to the Del Mar Fairgrounds. You can call the County Animal Services emergency line at (619) 236-2341 and find information on their website. Animal Services is urging evacuees not to cut their livestock loose as it poses a danger to emergency responders.

Evacuation Warnings: North of Pala Road and south of Reche Road, and West of I-15 and east of Green Canyon Road and West Mission Road

Lilac Fire Incident Information Website

Road closures: Eastbound State Route 76 connector to southbound Interstate 15, eastbound SR-76 from East Vista Way to Old Highway 395, Old Highway 395 between West Lilac Road and SR-76

Structures: 5 destroyed, 1,000 threatened

Twitter Hashtags: #LilacFire

Total Fire Engines: >10

Total Helicopters: >1

Total Water Tenders: >2

PALA MESA (CNS) - A wind-driven wildfire tore over hundreds of acres near Fallbrook Thursday, gutting at least five structures while threatening hundreds of others, closing roads and forcing evacuations.



The blaze dubbed the Lilac Fire erupted about 11:15 a.m. amid gusty, arid weather just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa.



Within an hour, the burn area had grown to about 50 acres as ground and airborne crews labored to keep the blaze from becoming a disastrously out-of- control conflagration like others raging this week across Southern California, Cal Fire reported.



By 2 p.m., the flames had spread over roughly 500 acres, were threatening an estimated 1,000 homes and had sent a thick pall of brown smoke to the southwest above the North County and out over the ocean, according to the state agency.



As of early afternoon, crews had gained no containment of the fire, which was being pushed by stiff Santa Ana winds "at a dangerous rate of spread," Cal Fire reported.



San Diego County was quick to proclaim a state of local emergency due to the fire. The proclamation, issued about three hours into the firefight, will help make the region eligible for state and federal resources.



Authorities cleared people out of communities near the blaze. Among the evacuated sites were a mobile home park, Bonsall High School, Sullivan Middle School, the Rancho Monserate Country Club and all neighborhoods along West Lilac Road.



Advised to prepare to possibly leave their homes were residents in areas north of Pala Road, south of Reche Road, and east of Green Canyon and West Mission roads.



Authorities set up evacuation centers for the displaced at Fallbrook High School, Pechanga Casino and Pala Casino. People with large animals were advised to take livestock to the Del Mar Fairgrounds



The California Highway Patrol closed down SR-76 from Gird Road to Old Highway 395 and blocked off the latter route between West Lilac Road and SR-76, according to Cal Fire.



The cause of the blaze -- which broke out amid a National Weather Service "red flag" wildfire warning slated to expire Sunday night -- was not immediately clear.

[Video by viewer Ismael Luna taken from a gas station near the 76 and I-15 connector]

[Interstate 15 and State Route 76 connector in Pala Mesa.]

-----

This is not good: new fire, 15 freeway at 76. South 15 at a standstill.@nbcsandiego @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/6tJBscWVhQ — Forrest Lockwood (@ForrestLockwood) December 7, 2017

Kids are being evacuated from bonsall elementary. Busing them to Fallbrook high @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/tJ3s6za4U6 — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) December 7, 2017

Secondary fire confirmed at San Luis Rey Track & Training Center. 3+ acres. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) December 7, 2017

We are assisting @CALFIRESANDIEGO with the #LilacFire by sending 1 helicopter, 2 fire engine strike teams (10 engines) and 1 water tender. — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) December 7, 2017

