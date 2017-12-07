Corey Feldman Reflects on His and Corey Haim's 'Legacy' as Trail - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Corey Feldman Reflects on His and Corey Haim's 'Legacy' as Trailer for Lifetime Biopic Debuts (Exclusive)

Updated: Dec 7, 2017 12:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.