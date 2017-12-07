Military families receive free Christmas trees

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Decorating the Christmas tree is a family tradition.
This year, The Rosie Network, along with some special elves, are helping military families keep that tradition alive.
Jessie Gonzalez, from Tom's Adventures, Councilmember Chris Cate, along with Jenna Harris, owner of the Mindful Mill stopped by Morning Extra to share more info on the free trees and how to care for yours.
Thank you to @nichellenews8 @thecwsandiego @CBS8 for welcoming Tom's Adventures Trees, Mindful Mill, and me in-studio this morning to discuss Saturday's event. https://t.co/zvx0iwnI2N Register for your FREE tree by contacting @Rosies_Network: https://t.co/x4wpruIUhY pic.twitter.com/bWo36dJhcm— Chris Cate (@chrisjcate) December 7, 2017
A wind-driven wildfire rapidly blackened scores of brushy acres alongside Interstate 15 in the Pala Mesa area Thursday gutting several structures, closing roads and forcing evacuations.
Dangerously high winds wreaked havoc in the East County on Thursday putting homeowners and firefighters on edge. Across the county, the Santa Ana winds were expected to gain strength Thursday with gusts over 80 mph.
An extreme weather event with high winds and dry conditions is underway in select areas of San Diego County.
For Christine Wade, the tent she shared with six children, pitched in an asphalt parking lot, was far better than their previous home — a shelter where rats ate through the family’s bags of clothes.
Santa Ana winds approaching 90 mph in some areas Thursday kept firefighting agencies on the highest possible alert, led to the closure of several East County schools and prompted utility officials to shut off power to more than 3,000 customers.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held Thursday aboard the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum in San Diego to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Multiple patients were transported to a local hospital after complaining of a headache and nausea resulting from a foul odor at a Kaiser Permanente medical office in Rancho San Diego.
Before he was a star at the University of Georgia, a 2-time Superbowl champion with the Denver Broncos, an NFL MVP or a 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Terrell Davis was cracking helmets as a Lincoln High School Hornet in Lincoln Park.