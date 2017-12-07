Military families receive free Christmas trees - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Military families receive free Christmas trees

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Decorating the Christmas tree is a family tradition. 

This year, The Rosie Network, along with some special elves, are helping military families keep that tradition alive. 

Jessie Gonzalez, from Tom's Adventures, Councilmember Chris Cate, along with Jenna Harris, owner of the Mindful Mill stopped by Morning Extra to share more info on the free trees and how to care for yours.  

