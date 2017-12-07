San Diego's holiday vacation spots

A fast-moving wildfire tore across thousands of acres near Fallbrook Thursday, gutting dozens of homes while threatening hundreds of others, injuring several people, closing roads and forcing widespread evacuations.
It's hard to think about planning a vacation during the holidays, but if you look around, there are some amazing deals out there.
Due to the dangerous conditions created by the Lilac Fire near Fallbrook, several schools will be suspend classes on Friday.
Numerous horses died or were injured Thursday when flames from the wind-driven Lilac Fire swept through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, according to a trainer at the facility in northern San Diego County.
Dangerously high winds wreaked havoc in the East County on Thursday putting homeowners and firefighters on edge. Across the county, the Santa Ana winds were expected to gain strength Thursday with gusts over 80 mph.
An extreme weather event with high winds and dry conditions is underway in select areas of San Diego County.
For Christine Wade, the tent she shared with six children, pitched in an asphalt parking lot, was far better than their previous home — a shelter where rats ate through the family’s bags of clothes.
Santa Ana winds approaching 90 mph in some areas Thursday kept firefighting agencies on the highest possible alert, led to the closure of several East County schools and prompted utility officials to shut off power to more than 3,000 customers.
Decorating the Christmas tree is a family tradition. This year, The Rosie Network, along with some special elves, are helping military families keep that tradition alive.