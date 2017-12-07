Liberty Fire burning in unincorporated area of Murrieta - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Liberty Fire burning in unincorporated area of Murrieta

Posted: Updated:

Stats last updated: Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 4:45 p.m.

Acres burned: 300
Containment: 5 percent
County: Riverside
Location: 
Start date: December 7, 2017, 1:14 p.m.
Mandatory Evacuations: Click here for the latest info.
Twitter Hashtags: #LibertyFire

RIVERSIDE (NEWS 8) —  A fire broke out Thursday in an unincorporated area of Murrieta in Riverside County. 

According to Cal Fire, the Liberty Fire started at Los Alamos Road and Liberty Road.

