Several school districts closed Friday due to Lilac Fire, winds and possible power outages

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Due to the dangerous conditions created by the Lilac Fire near Fallbrook, several schools will be suspend classes on Friday.

The San Diego County Office of Education cited forecasted Santa Ana winds and possible power outages for additional reasons for the closures.

Their statement read in part:

The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county.

See below for a list districts that have announced that they will be closed on Friday:

Bonsall Unified School District

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District

Fallbrook Union High School District

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Oceanside Unified School District

San Marcos Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Vista Unified School District

Warner Unified School District

On Thursday, Bonsall Unified successfully evacuated Bonsall Elementary, Sullivan Middle, and Bonsall High schools due to mandatory evacuation notices issued for the Lilac Fire.

California State University San Marcos also announced a campus closure effective 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. All classes, campus events and non-essential business operations are canceled for both the San Marcos and CSUSM at Temecula campuses. CSUSM’s Center for Children and Families will also be closed. CSUSM Housing will remain open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

