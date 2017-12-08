Uber provides free rides to evacuation centers in San Diego and Murrieta

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - To support disaster recovery efforts, Uber is providing a free ride (up to $50) to or from evacuation centers in San Diego/Murrieta.

To use, riders can enter the promo code SOCALSAFE in the payment section of the Uber app.



Additionally, Uber will be providing free meals via Uber Eats to all of our first responders. We are also working closely with our restaurant partners and the American Red Cross to deliver food to evacuees.



They say they're working closely with local authorities to determine additional areas of support.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the sudden and devastating Southern California wildfires."



Here is a full list of evacuation centers currently covered:



San Diego/Murrieta evacuation centers: