Brush fire in Descanso mostly contained: Cleveland Nat. Forest

DESCANSO (CNS) - The Sweetwater Fire in East County remains largely contained four hours after it broke out Friday morning.



The fire remains at eight acres and holding after igniting at around 9:30 a.m. south of Interstate 8 just west of Japatul Valley Road in Descanso, according to Cleveland National Forest firefighters.



Some crews remain on the scene to ensure that the blaze remains under control and are expected to remain there throughout the day, according to the national forest.



The blaze broke out minutes before county officials briefed reporters on the Lilac Fire, which erupted for unknown reasons at about 11:25 a.m. Thursday just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa amid gusty, arid weather.



That fire has burned 4,100 acres.

Check back for updates on this developing story