Brush fire in Descanso mostly contained: Cleveland Nat. Forest

DESCANSO (CNS) - The Sweetwater Fire in East County remains largely contained four hours after it broke out Friday morning.
The fire remains at eight acres and holding after igniting at around 9:30 a.m. south of Interstate 8 just west of Japatul Valley Road in Descanso, according to Cleveland National Forest firefighters.
Some crews remain on the scene to ensure that the blaze remains under control and are expected to remain there throughout the day, according to the national forest.
The blaze broke out minutes before county officials briefed reporters on the Lilac Fire, which erupted for unknown reasons at about 11:25 a.m. Thursday just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa amid gusty, arid weather.
That fire has burned 4,100 acres.
Firefighters battled a fast-moving wildfire that tore across thousands of acres near Fallbrook and was moving toward Oceanside as it destroyed dozens of homes and threatened hundreds of others, injured several people, closed roads and schools and prompted widespread evacuations.
The ride hailing services Uber and Lyft announced Friday they are offering free rides -- up to a value of $50 -- to and from evacuation centers in San Diego County and other areas affected by wildfires in Southern California.
At least 25 horses died Thursday when flames from the wind- driven Lilac Fire swept through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, where nearly 500 horses are stabled, officials said.
Due to the dangerous conditions created by the Lilac Fire near Fallbrook, several schools will be suspend classes on Friday.
Approximately 25 race horses were killed when a wildfire engulfed about eight barns at a training center in northeast San Diego County, the California Horse Racing Board said. Other horses that were in surrounding pastures remained unaccounted for.
Santa Ana winds driving six major wildfires in Southern California -- including the 4,100-acre Lilac Fire burning near Fallbrook and Oceanside -- were expected to weaken Friday before strengthening again over the weekend, forecasters said.
A double-homicide investigation is underway Friday and a 49-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of shooting and killing his brother and his brother's girlfriend inside a home in unincorporated Vista, sheriff's officials said today.
A brush fire driven by gusty winds that have plagued Southern California all week exploded rapidly Thursday north of San Diego, destroying dozens of mobile homes in a retirement community and killing race horses at an elite training facility.
An extreme weather event with high winds and dry conditions is underway in select areas of San Diego County.