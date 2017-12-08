KFMB STATIONS: Operations Engineer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS: Operations Engineer

KFMB Stations is searching for an Operations Engineer for our television properties (CBS and CW affiliates) in San Diego. Position will work with producers to create on-air programming including news and will be required to direct/technical direct newscasts, news breaks, promos and other programming or special productions. Position will also be required to code newscasts prior to air and to utilize news production automation and associated peripherals.

Candidates must understand live remote news production and be able to determine the location of live shots; set up clean signals; operate on-air automation systems; implement programming and traffic instructions; and ingest on-air programming, commercials and promotional material.

Candidates will also be required to follow KFMB’s quality control standards, ensure FCC compliance and must be able to demonstrate a working knowledge of News Production Automation equipment, including Transmissions and Master Control/Ingest. 

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.