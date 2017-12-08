KFMB STATIONS: Operations Engineer

KFMB Stations is searching for an Operations Engineer for our television properties (CBS and CW affiliates) in San Diego. Position will work with producers to create on-air programming including news and will be required to direct/technical direct newscasts, news breaks, promos and other programming or special productions. Position will also be required to code newscasts prior to air and to utilize news production automation and associated peripherals.

Candidates must understand live remote news production and be able to determine the location of live shots; set up clean signals; operate on-air automation systems; implement programming and traffic instructions; and ingest on-air programming, commercials and promotional material.

Candidates will also be required to follow KFMB’s quality control standards, ensure FCC compliance and must be able to demonstrate a working knowledge of News Production Automation equipment, including Transmissions and Master Control/Ingest.