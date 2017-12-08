Lilac Fire: Fire-tax information for owners of properties destroyed or damaged

A routine day at an elite training center for racehorses transformed into terror and chaos in minutes, with hundreds of thoroughbreds stampeding out of their stalls in a desperate attempt to flee a Southern California wildfire that set their barns ablaze.
Firefighters battled a fast-moving wildfire that tore across thousands of acres near Fallbrook and was moving toward Oceanside as it destroyed dozens of homes and threatened hundreds of others, injured several people, closed roads and schools and prompted widespread evacuations.
A jury on Friday sided with San Diego Comic-Con in a court battle with a rival pop-culture convention in Utah over rights to use the phrase "comic con."
Flames were practically on top of Dick and Joan Marsala's home when they got an urgent knock on the door and were told to leave.
Owners of properties destroyed or damaged during the Lilac Fire in northern San Diego County can have the value of their land reassessed to reflect the new condition and lower property taxes, county Assessor/Recorder/Clerk Ernest Dronenburg announced Friday.
At least 25 horses died Thursday when flames from the wind- driven Lilac Fire swept through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, where nearly 500 horses are stabled, officials said.
The Sweetwater Fire in East County remains largely contained four hours after it broke out Friday morning.
The ride hailing services Uber and Lyft announced Friday they are offering free rides -- up to a value of $50 -- to and from evacuation centers in San Diego County and other areas affected by wildfires in Southern California.
Due to the dangerous conditions created by the Lilac Fire near Fallbrook, several schools will be suspend classes on Friday.
