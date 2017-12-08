The Zevely Zone: Inside the Lilac Fire's most exotic evacuation - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Zevely Zone: Inside the Lilac Fire's most exotic evacuation

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As flames raged throughout the night, evacuees of the Lilac Fire wondered if they would have anything to return home to. 

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff checked the welfare of an animal reserve called Wild Wonders. 

Wild Wonders sent two of their cheetahs to a big cat facility in Central California for temporary care. 

