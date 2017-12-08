Magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Julian - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Julian

JULIAN (CNS) - A magnitude-3.1 earthquake struck near Julian in East County today, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake hit at 6:51 p.m. at a depth of around 5.5 miles. Its epicenter was 3.4 miles north of Scissors Crossing, near San Felipe Road and State Route 78, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

