Final preparations underway for 'The Last Jedi' premiere

As diminishing winds and higher humidity levels assisted crews in slowing the Lilac Fire's growth Friday, authorities reduced mandatory evacuation orders to warnings in several areas.
An extreme weather event with high winds and dry conditions is underway in select areas of San Diego County.
Firefighters in Southern California were on high alert for dangerous fire potential even before the first blazes broke out.
A magnitude-3.1 earthquake struck near Julian in East County today, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
As flames raged throughout the night, evacuees of the Lilac Fire wondered if they would have anything to return home to.
THANK YOU to everyone who donated and to ALL our Radiothon sponsors! We raised more than $935,600 for our injured warriors. The AM 760 KFMB Warrior Foundation Radiothon is a LIVE, 12-hour on-air event dedicated to raising money to help our injured warriors, many of whom are going through rehab here in San Diego.
A routine day at an elite training center for racehorses transformed into terror and chaos in minutes, with hundreds of thoroughbreds stampeding out of their stalls in a desperate attempt to flee a Southern California wildfire that set their barns ablaze.
A jury on Friday sided with San Diego Comic-Con in a court battle with a rival pop-culture convention in Utah over rights to use the phrase "comic con."