2 shelters close after some Lilac Fire evacuation orders lifted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - People who remain evacuated from their homes due to the Lilac Fire have been consolidated to two shelters.
Officials have closed the East Valley Community Center and Pala Casino shelters. About 110 people remain at shelters at Palomar College in San Marcos and Bostonia Park and Recreation Center in El Cajon, according to San Diego County.
The American Red Cross does not need any supplies dropped off at the shelters, according to a spokeswoman.
"Our top priority is maintaining the shelters and serving the immediate needs of the shelter residents, so dropping off items can be a detraction from that effort," spokeswoman Emily Cox said. "The fastest way to help right now is with a financial donation to assist disaster relief efforts."
To donate, visit www.redcross.org/donate, call 1-800-Red-Cross or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Those interested in registering as volunteers can do so at www.redcross.org/volunteer.
Large animals, including horses displaced from the San Luis Rey Downs Training Center, as well as their trainers, are being sheltered at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Here's how you can help:
A day after making progress against the Lilac Fire thanks to lighter winds, crews expected to see Santa Ana winds pick up again Saturday as they spend their third day battling the blaze that has scorched more than 4,100 acres near Fallbrook.
The death toll for horses at San Luis Rey Downs Training Center affected by the Lilac Fire rose to 46 Saturday, according to California Horse Racing Board officials.
Firefighters in Southern California were on high alert for dangerous fire potential even before the first blazes broke out.
Santa Ana winds driving six major wildfires in Southern California -- including the 4,100-acre Lilac Fire burning near Fallbrook and Oceanside -- were expected to remain through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
SDCOE and local school districts will be monitoring fire, winds, and utilities throughout the weekend and make school closure decisions as appropriate.
An extreme weather event with high winds and dry conditions is underway in select areas of San Diego County.
