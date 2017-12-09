Small plane crashes into a Clairemont home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Small plane crashes into a Clairemont home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash into a Clairemont home.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m in the 6200 block of Chandler Driver, north of Balboa Avenue and south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, east of Interstate 805.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters and other emergency responders are on scene. At least two people were being treated for injuries., according to SDFD.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

