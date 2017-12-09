Small plane crashes into a Clairemont home

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a small aircraft that crashed into a house causing a fire in Clairemont.
A day after making progress against the Lilac Fire thanks to lighter winds, crews expected to see Santa Ana winds pick up again Saturday as they spend their third day battling the blaze that has scorched more than 4,100 acres near Fallbrook.
People who remain evacuated from their homes due to the Lilac Fire have been consolidated to two shelters.
The death toll for horses at San Luis Rey Downs Training Center affected by the Lilac Fire rose to 46 Saturday, according to California Horse Racing Board officials.
Firefighters in Southern California were on high alert for dangerous fire potential even before the first blazes broke out.
Santa Ana winds driving six major wildfires in Southern California -- including the 4,100-acre Lilac Fire burning near Fallbrook and Oceanside -- were expected to remain through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
SDCOE and local school districts will be monitoring fire, winds, and utilities throughout the weekend and make school closure decisions as appropriate.
An extreme weather event with high winds and dry conditions is underway in select areas of San Diego County.
Firefighters in Southern California were on high alert for dangerous fire potential even before the first blazes broke out.