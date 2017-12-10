'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': First Reactions to Episode VIII Are Here!

Now that's how you slay a red carpet!
“This is not going to go the way you think.”
Jessica Alba celebrated the impending arrival of her third bundle of joy -- a baby boy! -- on Saturday with an intimate baby shower.
Hannibal Buress was arrested on Saturday night in Miami, Florida, according to the Miami Police Department.
James Franco can always count on a little help from his friends.
Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima is appearing to put her foot down when it comes to disrobing.
ET is taking a walk down memory lane with Justin Timberlake.
Happy birthday, Kirk Douglas!
Liam Payne can't wait to celebrate his son's first Christmas!
Dream has made her grand entrance!