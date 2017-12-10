3 injured in Clairemont Mesa structure fire, 1 in critical condition

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Three people were injured, one critically, in a structure fire in Clairemont Mesa early Sunday, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to a report of the fire in the 7700 block of Belden Street around 4 a.m., according to San Diego Fire Department PIO Monica Munoz.

Of the three people injured, two went to the hospital, Munoz said.

One of the injured victims was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Details on the nature and extent of the injuries were not given.

Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $400,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators say it is possibly suspicious.