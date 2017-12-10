Firefighters Rescued Scared Deer Stuck on Frozen Pond

Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Throwing 3-Year-Old For Not Putting on Pajamas

A Missouri man is accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter after the 3-year-old didn’t put on her pajamas.





