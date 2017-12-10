Daisy Ridley Reveals Whether Prince Harry or Prince William Makes the Better Stormtrooper (Exclusive)

After kicking photographer Chelsea Lauren in the face during a concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has issued an apology.
A young man's heartbreaking video about the pain of being bullied is going viral on the internet, and earning him support from Hollywood stars.
The Southern California wildfires continue to impact residents and businesses, including Kylie Jenner's make up company, Kylie Cosmetics.
Jessica Alba celebrated the impending arrival of her third bundle of joy -- a baby boy! -- on Saturday with an intimate baby shower.
Hannibal Buress was arrested on Saturday night in Miami, Florida, according to the Miami Police Department.