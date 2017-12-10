Pacific Beach residents rally against short-term rentals

Former Kearny High School baseball star Alan Trammell was voted Sunday into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, ending several years of near misses.
A dog who was injured during a pursuit in Valley Center is finally home. Sheriff's deputies say a driver in a stolen car tried to run them down, so they opened fire hitting the dog named Catalina in the leg. The pit bull-mix was taken to the Carlsbad Department of Animal Services where she's been recovering. On Sunday, she was reunited with her owners, after they discovered where she was.
A dog who was injured during a pursuit in Valley Center is finally home. Sheriff's deputies say a driver in a stolen car tried to run them down, so they opened fire hitting the dog named Catalina in the leg. The pit bull-mix was taken to the Carlsbad Department of Animal Services where she's been recovering. On Sunday, she was reunited with her owners, after they discovered where she was.
An adorable holiday parade full of our four-legged friends took place Sunday. Holiday cheer was unleashed in the Gaslamp for the San Diego Union Tribune's annual holiday pet parade. Pets brought their A-game for the chance to win some fun prizes. Chopper the Biker Dog rode in on his motorcycle while another pup came dress like a mermaid. This was the 10th year the newspaper has hosted the fun-filled parade.
An adorable holiday parade full of our four-legged friends took place Sunday. Holiday cheer was unleashed in the Gaslamp for the San Diego Union Tribune's annual holiday pet parade. Pets brought their A-game for the chance to win some fun prizes. Chopper the Biker Dog rode in on his motorcycle while another pup came dress like a mermaid. This was the 10th year the newspaper has hosted the fun-filled parade.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a small aircraft that crashed into a house causing a fire in Clairemont.
The clock is ticking down until the city council takes up the issue of short-term vacation rentals this week.
A man was killed in a confrontation with police officers after he broke into a home in Point Loma on Sunday, San Diego police said.
SDCOE and local school districts will be monitoring fire, winds, and utilities throughout the weekend and make school closure decisions as appropriate.
More than 1,400 fire personnel have the Lilac Fire 60 percent contained Sunday. The acreage burned stands at 4,100.
Three people were injured, one critically, in a structure fire in Clairemont Mesa early Sunday, according to authorities.