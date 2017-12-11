Kate Middleton and Prince William to Go on Royal Tour of Sweden and Norway in January 2018

Awards season is officially under way with the announcement of the nominees for the 75th annual Golden Globes.
There’s more to Ferdinand star John Cena than meets the eye! ET’s Deidre Behar caught up with the WWE wrestler and actor at the Los Angeles premiere of his new animated film where he opened up about his softer side.
Jingle all over the globe! After Taylor Swift jammed out at the Z100 New York’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in NYC on Saturday, the 27-year-old pop star headed across the pond for the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in London on Sunday night.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are jetting off for another royal tour! Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be going on the Royal Tour of Sweden and Norway from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.
Squeal, Selenators! Selena Gomez took a firm stance on her new music during a Monday morning appearance on BBC’s The Radio 1 Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw.
Another Kardashian grandchild is on the way! On Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about her surrogate process and shared the news with her family that she was expecting baby no. 3.
Jennifer Lopez is having the best time with the leading ladies in her life!
On Friday, the 48-year-old actress shared a pair of pics with her Second Act co-stars, Vanessa Hudgens and BFF Leah Remini.
J.Lo showed off a stunning selfie with Hudgens, who blew a kiss into the camera. "Love this ...
You know things are getting serious when you pick out a tree together!
Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams got into the holiday spirit on Saturday, picking out their very first Christmas tree as a couple.
The Modern Family star shared a selfie of the two in front of the evergreen, appropr...
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Sunday's Walking Dead season eight midseason finale. Everyone else, grab your tissues...