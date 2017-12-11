Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4

San Diego joined rallies around the nation in the fight to end gun violence following some of the worst shootings in U.S. history.
All evacuation orders for the Lilac Fire were lifted Monday after crews managed to etch fire lines around 60 percent of the blaze.
San Diego County's run of warm, dry weather will continue Monday, but without the threat of Santa Ana winds whipping up a wildfire.
A man was killed in a confrontation with police officers after he broke into a home in Point Loma on Sunday, San Diego police said.
The season of giving is upon us. Whether you're deployed or not, at home missing someone on deployment, or readying yourself to transition to civilian life, you probably have a gift list -- gifts you want to give to loved ones, family members, fellow service members, and friends. Whether you buy or make these gifts, or donate money or your time to a charity, the spirit of giving is with you.
Former Kearny High School baseball star Alan Trammell was voted Sunday into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, ending several years of near misses.
The San Diego County Office of Education and local school districts monitored fire, winds, and utilities throughout the weekend with several announcing Monday school and district closures on Sunday.
A dog who was injured during a pursuit in Valley Center is finally home. Sheriff's deputies say a driver in a stolen car tried to run them down, so they opened fire hitting the dog named Catalina in the leg. The pit bull-mix was taken to the Carlsbad Department of Animal Services where she's been recovering. On Sunday, she was reunited with her owners, after they discovered where she was.
An adorable holiday parade full of our four-legged friends took place Sunday. Holiday cheer was unleashed in the Gaslamp for the San Diego Union Tribune's annual holiday pet parade. Pets brought their A-game for the chance to win some fun prizes. Chopper the Biker Dog rode in on his motorcycle while another pup came dress like a mermaid. This was the 10th year the newspaper has hosted the fun-filled parade.
