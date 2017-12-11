Santee man kills wife, self inside Grantville home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Santee man shot and killed his estranged wife, then killed himself inside a Grantville home where his wife was staying with her sister and brother-in-law and their two young children, police said Monday.



The incident was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Elsa Road, San Diego Police Lt. Mike Holden said. Responding officers found the bodies of 36-year-old Marguerite Elliot and 39-year-old James Elliot. Both apparently died from single gunshot wounds to their heads.



"Investigators have determined that the decedents were married and having marital problems," Holden said. Marguerite Elliot was spending the night at her sister's Elsa Road residence.



James Elliot is believed to have showed up at the house unannounced before entering the residence, shooting his wife and then shooting himself, Holden said.

The victim's sister, husband and two young children were in the house at the time of the shooting but were not injured.