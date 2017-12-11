Zoo's Sloth Unexpectedly Gives Birth After Staffers Didn't Realize She Was Pregnant

Celebrity chef Mario Batali will reportedly step away from the helm of his business operations as well as the daytime television spotlight in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.
A man wanted for his suspected role in the 1995 kidnapping of a little girl has been arrested after more than 20 years on the lam, officials said.
Several women who have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct are again speaking out, this time asking for a congressional investigation as the "Me Too" movement sweeps the country.
Ten people have been left homeless after a woman accidentally set fire to a multi-family home while attempting to kill bed bugs, authorities said.
A Cincinnati man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the manager of Nick and Drew Lachey's sports bar in the face as she left work last month, officials said.
A baby sloth was born inside a Texas zoo last month in an event that came as a complete surprise for workers at the facility.
The crime scene was horrific. A poor defenseless elf lay mortally wounded — his head ripped off by a murderer who fled the scene.