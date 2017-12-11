San Diegans hold vigil to honor gun violence victims

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego joined rallies around the nation in the fight to end gun violence following some of the worst shootings in U.S. history.



The "San Diego Brady Campaign" and "Moms Demand Action" held a rally in Del Mar, calling for gun violence prevention, while protecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners.



After the rally, a candlelight vigil was held in remembrance of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that happened five years ago this Thursday.

News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from downtown with the details.