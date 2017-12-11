3 Trump accusers speak out, call for congressional probe

North County residents Monday morning are continuing to return to their evacuated homes -- some unharmed, some destroyed -- as firefighters have reached 80 percent containment on the Lilac Fire that scorched 4,100 acres between Fallbrook and Oceanside.
A Santee man shot and killed his estranged wife, then killed himself inside a Grantville home where his wife was staying with her sister and brother-in-law and their two young children, police said Monday.
Celebrating its fourteenth year, the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign has transformed the holiday season into a time of giving thanks by raising awareness and funds for the ongoing battle to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
San Diego joined rallies around the nation in the fight to end gun violence following some of the worst shootings in U.S. history.
San Diego County's run of warm, dry weather will continue Monday, but without the threat of Santa Ana winds whipping up a wildfire.
A man was killed in a confrontation with police officers after he broke into a home in Point Loma on Sunday, San Diego police said.
The season of giving is upon us. Whether you're deployed or not, at home missing someone on deployment, or readying yourself to transition to civilian life, you probably have a gift list -- gifts you want to give to loved ones, family members, fellow service members, and friends. Whether you buy or make these gifts, or donate money or your time to a charity, the spirit of giving is with you.
Former Kearny High School baseball star Alan Trammell was voted Sunday into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, ending several years of near misses.
The San Diego County Office of Education and local school districts monitored fire, winds, and utilities throughout the weekend with several announcing Monday school and district closures on Sunday.