St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) – Celebrating its fourteenth year, the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign has transformed the holiday season into a time of giving thanks by raising awareness and funds for the ongoing battle to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.  

“Despacito” singer and Latin Grammy Award Winner Luis Fonsi is helping to spread the word about St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving Campaign. This campaign began as a holiday-focused fundraising effort by St. Jude and has now grown into an annual tradition that has raised millions of dollars to help St. Jude provide cutting-edge treatment and pursue research.

The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign runs through the end of December. If you’d like more information, CLICK HERE.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases. St. Jude has the world’s best survival rates for the most aggressive childhood cancers, and treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since we opened more than 50 years ago. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Surf Diva: West Coast's largest surf school

    Surf Diva: West Coast's largest surf school

    Monday, December 11 2017 4:40 PM EST2017-12-11 21:40:21 GMT

    Twenty years ago people called them crazy! Twin sisters started a surf school just for girls. And now the Surf Divas run the largest surf school on the West Coast.

     

    Twenty years ago people called them crazy! Twin sisters started a surf school just for girls. And now the Surf Divas run the largest surf school on the West Coast.

     

  • Creating an edible Christmas wonderland

    Creating an edible Christmas wonderland

    Monday, December 11 2017 3:51 PM EST2017-12-11 20:51:21 GMT

    Fresh off a big win on Food Network’s Halloween Wars competition, San Elijo Hills resident Christophe Rull has created a sweet holiday display at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort. 

     

    Fresh off a big win on Food Network’s Halloween Wars competition, San Elijo Hills resident Christophe Rull has created a sweet holiday display at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort. 

     

  • NTSB investigating deadly Clairemont plane crash

    NTSB investigating deadly Clairemont plane crash

    Monday, December 11 2017 2:49 PM EST2017-12-11 19:49:09 GMT

    Investigators are looking for answers Monday surrounding a deadly plane crash in Clairemont.

     

    Investigators are looking for answers Monday surrounding a deadly plane crash in Clairemont.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.