(NEWS 8) – Celebrating its fourteenth year, the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign has transformed the holiday season into a time of giving thanks by raising awareness and funds for the ongoing battle to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“Despacito” singer and Latin Grammy Award Winner Luis Fonsi is helping to spread the word about St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving Campaign. This campaign began as a holiday-focused fundraising effort by St. Jude and has now grown into an annual tradition that has raised millions of dollars to help St. Jude provide cutting-edge treatment and pursue research.

The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign runs through the end of December. If you’d like more information, CLICK HERE.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases. St. Jude has the world’s best survival rates for the most aggressive childhood cancers, and treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since we opened more than 50 years ago. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.