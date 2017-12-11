Trump Accusers Call for Congressional Probe Into His Alleged Sexual Misconduct

A North Dakota woman has pleaded guilty in the murder of her pregnant neighbor as part of a plot to steal her baby.
Rhoda Young may not be a real TV journalist, but that didn't stop her from reporting live from the scene of a house fire, where she was able to piece together who she suspects started the blaze.
Thousands of revelers, all donning Santa Claus outfits, took to the streets in various cities across the country Saturday.
A marathoner who collapsed with just several steps left before finishing Sunday’s Dallas Marathon had assistance from a kindhearted fellow runner to finish the race.
After a bomb detonated during the morning rush-hour commute in New York City Monday, a former cop says there are steps you can take if you find yourself caught in the grips of a terror attack.
A Wisconsin woman who admitted to robbing banks while more than eight months pregnant has been sentenced to four years in prison after she was deemed a public safety threat, officials said.
Caleb Wadman became an overnight hero, thanks to a video that showed him saving a rabbit from the flames of the Southern California wildfires last week.
Now, the man who saved the rabbit is speaking out to Inside Edition.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali will reportedly step away from the helm of his business operations as well as the daytime television spotlight in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.