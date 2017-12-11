The Pet Sitter's Tale: Pet sitter to the stars

(NEWS 8) – Caring for dogs and cats while their owners are away sounds like a typical day in the life of a pet sitter. But add bunnies, birds, reptiles, llamas and even a Vietnamese potbelly pig plus celebrity owners and now you have a day in the life of Laura Vorreyer.

Vorreyer is the author of the new book "The Pet Sitter’s Tale." Having cared for countless pets throughout her more than 15 years in the pet sitting business, Vorreyer reveals some amusing and outlandish ways in which the rich and famous care for their furry ones. She also includes heart-warming stories about the ways her clients have kept their pets well cared for and safe.