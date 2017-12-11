Bitcoin futures soar amid frenzy over virtual currency

THANK YOU to everyone who donated and to ALL our Radiothon sponsors! We raised more than $935,600 for our injured warriors. The AM 760 KFMB Warrior Foundation Radiothon is a LIVE, 12-hour on-air event dedicated to raising money to help our injured warriors, many of whom are going through rehab here in San Diego.
Celebrating its fourteenth year, the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign has transformed the holiday season into a time of giving thanks by raising awareness and funds for the ongoing battle to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Twenty years ago people called them crazy! Twin sisters started a surf school just for girls. And now the Surf Divas run the largest surf school on the West Coast.
Fresh off a big win on Food Network’s Halloween Wars competition, San Elijo Hills resident Christophe Rull has created a sweet holiday display at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort.
North County residents Monday morning are continuing to return to their evacuated homes -- some unharmed, some destroyed -- as firefighters have reached 80 percent containment on the Lilac Fire that scorched 4,100 acres between Fallbrook and Oceanside.
A Santee man shot and killed his estranged wife, then killed himself inside a Grantville home where his wife was staying with her sister and brother-in-law and their two young children, police said Monday.
San Diego joined rallies around the nation in the fight to end gun violence following some of the worst shootings in U.S. history.
San Diego County's run of warm, dry weather will continue Monday, but without the threat of Santa Ana winds whipping up a wildfire.
A man was killed in a confrontation with police officers after he broke into a home in Point Loma on Sunday, San Diego police said.