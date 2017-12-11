Creating an edible Christmas wonderland

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fresh off a big win on Food Network’s Halloween Wars competition, San Elijo Hills resident Christophe Rull has created a sweet holiday display at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort.

Rull is the resort’s executive pastry chef and created an 11-foot-tall, illuminated display featuring a Christmas tree and a North Pole village constructed almost entirely from sugar sculptures, chocolate, gingerbread, cookies, candy and royal icing.

The sugary holiday showpiece will remain on display through the holidays at the Park Hyatt Aviara, at 7100 Aviara Resort Drive, Carlsbad. From dozens of Christmas presents wrapped in colorful stamped fondant on a swirling track of royal icing. The tree is decorated with more than 100 gingerbread ornaments and 100 ornament bulbs hand-cast from sugar and gold powder. At the top is an illuminated sugar star made with dozens of hand-pulled icicles.

The project incorporates hundreds of pounds of sugar and gingerbread pastry, 50 pounds of marshmallows and dozens of pounds of top-quality Cacao Barry chocolate and crisped rice.