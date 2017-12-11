Surf Diva: West Coast's largest surf school - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Surf Diva: West Coast's largest surf school

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Twenty years ago people called them crazy!

Twin sisters started a surf school just for girls.

And now the Surf Divas run the largest surf school on the West Coast.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from La Jolla with more on their history-making concepts.

