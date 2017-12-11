Thousands of Teddy Bears Tossed Onto Ice at Hockey Game for Charity

An Alaska fire chief had called for paramedics after experiencing sporadic pain in his torso. He didn't think it was a heart attack, but "I was in intense discomfort," Joe Forness said.
It was a heartwarming reunion when a cat was brought back to a blind 4-year-old girl who's battling a brain tumor.
The mother of bullied student Keaton Jones is under fire over photos featuring Confederate flags that were posted to Facebook before the video captured the hearts of celebrities and athletes across the nation.
A 2-year-old in hospice care had a special visit from St. Nick on what will very likely be his last Christmas.
A North Dakota woman has pleaded guilty in the murder of her pregnant neighbor as part of a plot to steal her baby.
Rhoda Young may not be a real TV journalist, but that didn't stop her from reporting live from the scene of a house fire, where she was able to piece together who she suspects started the blaze.
Thousands of revelers, all donning Santa Claus outfits, took to the streets in various cities across the country Saturday.