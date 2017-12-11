San Diego County waiving Lilac Fire rebuilding permit fees

North County residents continued returning to their homes Monday as firefighters have reached 90 percent containment on a wildfire that scorched 4,100 acres between Fallbrook and Oceanside.
In the immediate aftermath of the Lilac Fire, Bonsall residents were not sure what burned down and what was saved.
Some North County residents on Monday were allowed to return to their home as fire officials lifted mandatory evacuation orders for the Lilac Fire.
Methane and volatile chemicals such as benzene have been discovered underground at a yet-to-be completed Otay Ranch project that is marketed as one of the largest planned housing developments in the U.S.
The County Board of Supervisors Monday voted to waive permit fees for the rebuilding of more than 200 structures that have been destroyed or damaged in the Lilac Fire.
The investigation continued Monday after a small plane crashed into a home in Clairemont on Saturday - killing two people on board the plane and a 16-year-old poodle inside a home.
When dry and windy weather moved in to San Diego last week, SDG&E cut power to areas of the back country.
A Santee man shot and killed his estranged wife, then killed himself inside a Grantville home where his wife was staying with her sister and brother-in-law and their two young children, police said Monday.
THANK YOU to everyone who donated and to ALL our Radiothon sponsors! We raised more than $935,600 for our injured warriors. The AM 760 KFMB Warrior Foundation Radiothon is a LIVE, 12-hour on-air event dedicated to raising money to help our injured warriors, many of whom are going through rehab here in San Diego.
