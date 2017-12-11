Lilac Fire: Wildest story from the fire has a happy ending

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In the immediate aftermath of the Lilac Fire, Bonsall residents were not sure what burned down and what was saved.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visited Wild Wonders, an exotic animal reserve that is still standing.

Exotic animals, on Monday were able to return after evacuation orders were lifted.

Evacuated animals are returning to Wild Wonders in Bonsall following the Lilac Fire. I am live tonight in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @WildWondersSD @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/tEZgYKOVWx — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) December 12, 2017

