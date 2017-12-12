'Alternative facts' remark tops 2017 list of notable quotes

Residents in Nestor on Monday said they will continue to fight to keep a halfway house out of their neighborhood.
Arson investigators Monday sought to determine who is responsible for a series of intentionally set Ocean Beach alley fires that damaged a home, several vehicles, a wooden fence and a tree.
A Santee man shot and killed his estranged wife, then killed himself inside a Grantville home where his wife was staying with her sister and brother-in-law and their two young children, police said Monday.
North County residents continued returning to their homes Monday as firefighters have reached 90 percent containment on a wildfire that scorched 4,100 acres between Fallbrook and Oceanside.
In the immediate aftermath of the Lilac Fire, Bonsall residents were not sure what burned down and what was saved.
Some North County residents on Monday were allowed to return to their home as fire officials lifted mandatory evacuation orders for the Lilac Fire.
Methane and volatile chemicals such as benzene have been discovered underground at a yet-to-be completed Otay Ranch project that is marketed as one of the largest planned housing developments in the U.S.
The County Board of Supervisors Monday voted to waive permit fees for the rebuilding of more than 200 structures that have been destroyed or damaged in the Lilac Fire.