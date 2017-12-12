Nick Jonas Reveals Which Family Member Cried After Hearing About His Golden Globes Nomination (Exclusive)

After months of hiding her baby bump, Chrissy Teigen is proud to show it off! The supermodel took to Snapchat on Monday, unbuttoning the bottom of her shirt to flash her bare stomach.
If Kevin Hart has his way, Dwayne Johnson's baby girl will be named in his honor!
The co-stars goofed around with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of their new movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, on Monday, just hours after The Rock announced that he and gir...
No one was prouder than Nick Jonas’ mom, Denise, when the 25-year-old star shared news of his 2018 Golden Globe nomination on Monday.
Get ready for your heart to melt -- in the most festive way possible.
Rachel Bilson's daughter, Briar Rose, is doing up the holidays toddler-style.The O.C.alum took to Instagram to show off the evergreen her little girl thoughtfully picked out and decorated.
The itty bitty tree got its tin...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's wedding day was just as magical as you'd expect it to be!
After initially releasing just one photo from their nuptials, the loved-up couple finally took us inside their big day, sharing photos and intimate details from their November wedding in Tuscany, Ita...
LeToya Luckett wed Dallas businessman Tommicus Walker in a stunning ceremony in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.